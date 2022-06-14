HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sunday June 19 is a day you can let your father know just how special they are, and how much you appreciate them. So, what do they really want to do this Father’s Day?

One father said he typically barbeques “but this Sunday I’m going to be playing golf at Klippers Golf Course, and I’m really excited about that.”

Popular gift ideas include a watch, a new golf accessory, and some grilling equipment. For some college kids, they’ll give their dad a handwritten card.

“Honestly I think the best gift is a card, you know, you could I mean I’m a broke college student anyway. so you know, I can’t really buy anything extravagant, but a card and words is always a solid choice, you know. Words are free, but they also have like a lot of value too.” Liam Riley

Most people said they like to spend quality time with their dad as a gift by taking them on a hike, going golfing, or fishing.





One daughter said she is going to meet up with her dad, uncle, and grandfather to go “fishing together and then enjoying a nice meal together.”

Activities also make great memories that will last forever. Some remember winning a game of golf with their dad and some like to “drive cars and just cruise around and stuff like that mainly star gazing and fishing.” said Kalihi resident Elijah Viliamu.

If you are looking to capture a family Father’s Day photo, Child & Family Service invites families to visit the Father’s Day photo bus. The bus will be at Kapolei commons in front of Regal Theaters. Click here for more information on the photo bus.