HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety is getting ready to recruit its new class.

People who want to apply for the team and the physical test must register in person on either Friday, Aug. 4, or Saturday, Aug. 5. Sign ups are at 8 a.m. at tower 1B at Ala Moana Beach Park.

Applicants must provide copies of current certifications here.

All applicants who qualify will then take the physical exam the following weekend, Friday, Aug. 11 or Saturday, Aug. 12, at 8 a.m.

The tryout will be at tower 1B at Ala Moana Beach Park.

The HNL Ocean Safety tryouts are known to be one of the hardest tests in the country, which makes Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards the best in the world, braving 30 foot-face value waves on Oahu’s North Shore, to watching over thousands of people in the calm waters of Waikiki.

Nikki Schenfeld and Chief John Titchen spoke all morning about what it takes to become a lifeguard, and surprisingly, most applicants have a hard time with turning the 12-foot rescue board in the water.

Applicants will have to do a 1,000 yard run and 1,000 yard swim under 25 minutes, a 400 yard rescue board paddle under four minutes and a run-swim-run 100 yards each in length under three minutes.

Starting pay is $24.10/hour and Ocean Safety is rolling out four-ten schedules slowly, making it easy for applicants who might prefer to have three days off. There’s annual vacation leave, retirement plans, sick leave, health insurance and other benefits too.

Click here for more information.