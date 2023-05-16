HONOLULU (KHON2) — Personalized vehicle license plates are a popular add-on for many.

O‘ahu residents are being asked for their input regarding Honolulu’s new rules that have been designed to rein in potential offensive language that many motorists want to affix to their Hawaiʻi license plates.

The Motor Vehicle Registration Branch in the City and County of Honolulu said it has scheduled a public hearing on the proposed personalized license plate rules for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24 at Kapolei Hale.

The proposed rules have brought renewed attention to ongoing efforts to ensure that personalized license plates in the City and County of Honolulu comply with statewide rules of decency.

The City and County of Honolulu said that its proposed rules aim to reverse an estimated six percent increase over the past three years in the number of applications that have been rejected for license plates that are profane, encourage violence, refer to genitalia or are sexually explicit in some way.

“With license plates being a very visible aspect of any vehicle, we are focused on continuing to apply clear, objective and reasonable guidelines for the number and letter combinations in applications we receive for personalized license plates,” said Department of Customer Services Director Kim Hashiro, whose oversight responsibilities include motor vehicle registration.