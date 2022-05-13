HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new mask requirement, lei ceremony details, and parking are a few things to keep in mind before attending the UH Manoa graduations May 13 and 14. That includes a new mask mandate.

Moanikeala Nabarro, UH Manoa spokesperson said, “What we are requiring is for everyone to wear their masks at all times inside Stan Sheriff. We want to be able to celebrate our graduates safely.”

The Les Murakami Stadium and Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex are where the lei ceremonies will be taking place. Although they are outside, masks are still highly recommended.

Large signs and noise makers are not allowed in the graduation ceremony but are welcomed after during the lei ceremonies. Also, after the celebrations, make sure you pick up anything you may have dropped.

“We do want to reduce the amount of trash at the end of each ceremony,” Nabarro said. “So, we’re just asking people to leave your containers at home. You can bring your lei and reusable bags or, uh, even more so, you know carry your lei on your arm.” Moanikeala Nabarro

Plenty of free parking is available for both graduations, but because students are moving out as well, traffic will be something to look out for on your way over.

When asked about parking Nabarro stated “we are not expecting, you know, um, it to be difficult to find your stall in order to get to the commencement ceremony, but we are just encouraging folks to get here as early as you can.”

If you are not able to make it in person, there will be a live stream link to watch your grad walk across the stage. Click here to find the link and more information on graduation.