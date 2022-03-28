HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you know 1 in 4 teens in the U.S. will miss class due to lack of access to period supplies? According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, 1 in 4 women also struggle to purchase period products due to a lack of income.

The nonprofit brings awareness to period poverty and works to ensure access to products. Their mission is what inspired the Zonta Club of Kauai to start their own service project.

“As Advocacy Chair of the Zonta Club of Kauai, I have always brought awareness to advocacy issues relating to women and girls,” said Edie Ignacio Neumiller, who served as past president of the club and the lead of this project. “Bringing awareness and action on the lack of menstrual period products for some women and girls provided a talking point for the community to become aware about period poverty.”

The “Zontians Oppose Period Poverty” donation drive ran from March 14 through March 26 on Kauai.

After two weeks, a rough estimate of over 600 individual pieces of period products were donated. The items will be packed in a Kindness Tote for pre-selected recipients, including the Wilcox Elementary School health room, YWCA Kauai, Catholic Charities Hawaii and Kauai Economic Opportunity.

Over 600 individual pieces of period products were donated to Zonta Club of Kauai’s donation drive in March 2022. (Courtesy: Zonta Club of Kauai)

While Neumiller has not heard specifically about girls missing classes on Kauai due to lack of access to period supplies, she wouldn’t doubt it happening because of three reasons:

Some girls may feel shame or homeless because they did not have access to period products. It could also be because their mother or female figure at home did not tell them about menstrual products. They may be embarrassed to ask a teacher for period products while in school.

The main message is this: Period supplies are necessities, not luxuries.

Sales taxes on period supplies place an unequal burden on people who menstruate. Thirty states tax period supplies, including Hawaii where 1 in 9 women and girls between the age of 12 and 44 lives below the Federal Poverty Line, according to the Alliance for Period Supplies.

The Zonta Club of Kauai is following these bills in the Senate and House:

HB2249 — Relating to Menstrual Equity

— Relating to Menstrual Equity SB2546 — Companion bill to HB2249

— Companion bill to HB2249 SB2821 — Relating to Menstrual Equity

Though the period poverty donation drive is over, Zonta Club of Kauai is having a fundraiser next month that supports female high students entering college.

During April, Rob’s Good Times Grill in Lihue will promote the club’s Foundation Scholarship fundraiser. A portion of the sales on drink specials & pupus will go toward these scholarships.