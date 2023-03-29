HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kewalo Basin Harbor near Ala Moana had an unexpected visitor today. Video captured shows monk seal swimming and eating in the water.

A monk seal was seen swimming in the harbor area and chomping on something.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

KHON2 decided to send a crew of photographers out there to see if the seal was still around and to capture the adorable creature enjoying a meal.

However, the photographers had no luck on their quest. But, KHON2 asked people in the area; and several folks showed us a video of the seal chomping down on what looks like an eel.

The observers of the event told KHON2 that the monk seal had been in and out of the harbor for a couple hours.

As a result, Kewalo Basin Harbor is asking boaters to be cautious if they see the monk seal around.

So, what do you do when you see a seal eating an eel?

You keep your distance. Monk seals are a federally protected endangered species. It is illegal to touch, taunt, harass, intimidate, corral or otherwise interfere with the life of a monk seal.

You must always keep at least a 50-foot space between you and the seal at all times.

On Tuesday, March 28, a large group of visitors were caught on video allegedly harassing and corralling a pod of dolphins off the Big Island.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Marine life all over Hawai’i are in need of visitors and residents alike to show them and their environment respect.

KHON2 reached out to the harbor and have not heard back.