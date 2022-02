HONOLULU (KHON2) — What do KHON2 anchors Howard Dashefsky and Sam Spangler have in common?

About 40 years ago, KHON2 news anchor Howard Dashefsky played baseball at the University of Hawaii. He wore the number 23.

Then 20 years later, KHON2 news anchor Sam Spangler played baseball at the University of Hawaii. He wore the number 23.

Now they both work at KHON2.