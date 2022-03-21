HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu beachgoers should watch out for box jellyfish this coming weekend, especially in areas commonly affected by the swarming phenomenon, such as Ala Moana Beach Park and Waikiki Beach.

According to the Waikiki Aquarium, the jellyfish “invasions” occur eight to ten days after a full moon.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The last full moon was on Friday, March 18, which means between March 25 and March 27, there’s a high probability of jellyfish coming out.

The Aquarium said the recurring invasions have been reported on Oahu’s shores since 1988. Local ocean safety officials teamed up with marine scientists to discover the pattern of occurrence. More than a year of data revealed a lunar and tidal pattern, according to the Aquarium.

Here’s the current theory: When certain high tides occur at night, jellyfish are carried over the reef and into the shallows along the beach. The jellyfish are then trapped as the tides flow out.

Researchers have said that box jellies are among the deadliest animals in the oceans, responsible for more deaths every year than sharks. If you ever get stung by one, here’s what you should do.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

To keep track of the next full moon and jellyfish invasion, monitor the Aquarium’s calendar here.