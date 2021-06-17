What dads really want this Father’s Day

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Sunday, June 20, is Father’s Day.

Now that restrictions have loosened up, many are getting ready to recognize dads and celebrate them on their special day.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Father’s Day became a National holiday in 1972 after President Richard Nixon declared the third Sunday in June a time to reflect on the importance of fatherhood, and America has celebrated dads ever since.

“Last year, we were in a total shutdown, so nobody could really go out and celebrate Father’s Day,” Retail Merchants of Hawaii president Tina Yamaki explained. “We couldn’t go out to dinner, you couldn’t have people over at your house, or go over to dad’s house to celebrate. So what we’re seeing now is people are wanting to go out and celebrate, have a special occasion, go out to restaurants, have dinners at home, just be with dad. And they’re also going to spend a little bit more money.”

The National Retail Federation (NRF) said Americans will spend more than $20 billion dollars for Father’s Day, an average of $174 per person.

Here is a list of the most popular gifts for dads, according to the NRF:

Greeting Cards: 59%

Clothing: 49%

Special Outing: 46%

Gift Cards: 45%

Personal Care: 28%

Books/CDs: 26%

Electronics: 25%

Home Improvement/Gardening Tools: 24%

Tools or Appliances: 24%

Sporting Goods: 22%

Greeting cards topped the list, with everything from electronics to tools and sporting goods rounded out the top 10. Special outings also ranked high on that list with many planning to go to dad’s favorite restaurant.

“We love Father’s Day, we love Mother’s Day,” Hawaii Restaurant Association chair Greg Maples said. “Those are huge days for us. You know, there’s a lot of holidays where we get busy. But these are, those are two holidays that mean a lot because of the significance of them.”

Maples said some dads like to celebrate by splurging a little.

“I can speak for myself, I want to go do things that I don’t normally do. I want to eat things that I don’t normally get to eat. Or maybe my wife doesn’t want me to eat very often,” Maples explained.

He said many restaurants are offering Father’s Day specials, but people should make reservations because they will fill up quickly.

KHON2 reached out to dad’s to find out what they really want this holiday.

Randy Ramirez is visiting Hawaii with his family from New Jersey. He said they plan to go to a friend’s house to celebrate on Sunday.

“Father’s Day, I just want to be with my family,” Ramirez said. “I just want to be be closer to them during that day.”

Honolulu resident Daniel Canover said he would probably cook up a steak and fries for him and his family that night and that he would not mind a gift from Home Depot or City Mill. But he would also appreciate something simple.

“If they get me something that she made, that would be cool,” Canover said. “My daughter’s five, so something that she made with arts and crafts time, that would be nice.”

Dennis Kihara from Kaneohe said his kids would likely cook dinner and the whole family would get together and that he really did not need much.

“Nothing particular,” Kihara said. “I’m just plain. Whatever they make, cause it comes from the heart — that’s all I ask for.”

Woo Young Kim has three kids ranging in age from five to eight but said this is his first Father’s Day since moving to Hawaii from Korea, where dad’s do not have their own holiday.

“In Korea we have the Parents Day when we think about our parents. We think about mother and father at the same time,” Kim said. “So this is separate Father’s Day. So I think about my dad and my kids, how to be a good father and how to be a good son.”

Kim said he and his family would likely go and have dinner with his dad to celebrate.