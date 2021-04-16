What could Hawaii high school graduations look like in 2021?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s almost graduation season, and this year, in-person graduation ceremonies are allowed so many schools are getting to work with planning.

We’ll be able to do our outdoor graduations, so students will be out here on the field. Students will be spaced out obviously 6-feet apart, but they’ll at least have somewhat of a normal semblance of graduation,” said Ryan Andrews, Aloha Stadium Deputy Manager.

Aloha Stadium is giving schools the choice of having parents watch on the field or on screens outside.

“Each school is doing it a little bit different. There are some allowances because our field can hold more than just the students, so some schools will allow parents to be with the student on the field, and again each school is doing that individually and they’re following their own guidelines from the DOH,” said Andrews.

One school holding their graduation at Aloha Stadium is Mililani High School, similar to previous years. However, instead of family and friends watching in the stands, the school is opting to allow two parents or guardians to sit with their graduate on the field. Other family members will have to watch the ceremony on a screen outside the stadium.

“It would be like a, almost like a drive in theater experience for the parents or the guests, where they would you know pull in park,” said Andrews. “And they can watch the ceremony from the LED screen and listen to it from their FM radio.”

Other schools like Kalani High School opted to have their graduation indoors at the Convention Center. However, only students would be allowed to attend. Families would have to watch it virtually.

“(Graduation) will not look any different, just that we will, at this time we will not have any other people in the audience,” said Mitchell Otani, Kalani High School principal. “We will be streaming it live, to parents.”

Both venues will require temperature checks when entering. COVID-19 protocols will be in place and they say there will be hand sanitizer stations.

Kalani High School’s graduation committee said they are trying to make the graduation ceremony as normal as possible, and are even adding in their senior song.

“For the whole singing aspect of it we’re going to ask our students to submit a video, so it’s going to, we’re kind of going to watch ourselves sing during graduation,” said Jessica Tuquero, Kalani High School senior.

The Kalani High School graduation committee tells KHON graduation is a once in a lifetime memory, so they have got to get it right.

“I’m very thankful that we get to have this because you know compared to last year we at least get to graduate with our whole class, so it’s really exciting.” Helaina Hard, Kalani High School Senior

“We’ve worked all these years so that we could graduate and it’s like the moment you’ve been waiting for since you’ve entered the schooling system so I’m just happy that our teachers and our staff and our school does support us so much,” said another senior Emily Paulino.