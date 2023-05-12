The Social Security Administration has released its list of the top baby names from 2022 on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Baby names. Receiving a name is the most important moment in any human’s life. The moment our parents bestow a name upon us cements a great deal of information that will follow us throughout our lives.

Baby names are important because they create the foundation of who we see ourselves to be and how the world sees our place in it.

Names have meaning, and these meanings impact even our daily lives.

Take for example the name Alexandra/Alexander/Alexandria — including its many variations around the world. The name means “defender of humankind”.

We see this play out in lives such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She spends her life in the state of defending the people as she represents them in the United States Congress. Another example is Alexander the Great who spent his life defending Rome and its expansion.

In Hawaiʻi, names are incredibly important. There is a delicate balance struck between the use of vowels and the elements these letters impart to those being named in ‘Ōlelo Hawai’i.

Not everyone born in Hawai’i are lucky enough to receive an ‘Ōlelo Hawai’i name; but thanks to a group that oversees names.org, we do have a good idea of what the most popular names given to babies born in Hawaiʻi are.

The Social Security Administration announced the most popular baby names for all of the United States on Friday, May 12.

For girls, they are:

Olivia. Emma. Charlotte. Amelia. Sophia. Isabella. Ava. Mia. Evelyn. Luna.

For boys, they are:

Liam. Noah. Oliver. James. Elijah. William. Henry. Lucas. Benjamin. Theodore.

But, Hawaiʻi has its own names that are popular. So, let’s take a look at the most popular names to ever be given in Hawaiʻi.

For girls, the top ten most popular names that are unique to Hawaiʻi are:

Tiare. Yoshiko. Maile. Maila. Leilani. Kiana. Tiana. Lorna. Ailene. Doreen.

For boys, it is:

Kaimana. Kawika. Ikaika. Masao. Yoshio. Kekoa. Kainoa. Keoni. Keanu. Bronson.

Now, let’s take a look at the most popular baby names in Hawaiʻi from 2021. The names highlighted below are names that are particular to Hawaiʻi as they were not popular in other states.

For girls, the most popular names in 2021 were:

Olivia. There were 52 baby girls given this name. Amelia. There were 39 baby girls given this name. Luna. There were 38 baby girls given this name. Ava. There were 36 baby girls given this name. Isla. There were 34 baby girls given this name. Mia. There were 34 baby girls given this name. Kaia. There were 33 baby girls given this name. Sophia. There were 31 baby girls given this name. Mila. There were 30 baby girls given this name. Evelyn. There were 25 baby girls given this name.

For boys, in 2021, they were:

Noah. There were 61 baby boys given this name. Kai. There were 56 baby boys given this name. Liam. There were 54 baby boys given this name. Ezekiel. There were 40 baby boys given this name. Oliver. There were 38 baby boys given this name. Luke. There were 36 baby boys given this name. Luca. There were 35 baby boys given this name. Maverick. There were 35 baby boys given this name. James. There were 33 baby boys given this name. Levi. There were 33 baby boys given this name.

Let’s take a look at the predictions names.org make for names will be popular in Hawai’i in 2023.

For girls, the predictions for 2023 are:

Olivia. It is predicted that 55 baby girls born in 2023 will be given this name. Luna. It is predicted that 45 baby girls born in 2023 will be given this name. Amelia. It is predicted that 43 baby girls born in 2023 will be given this name. Isla. It is predicted that 40 baby girls born in 2023 will be given this name. Sophia. It is predicted that 35 baby girls born in 2023 will be given this name. Ava. It is predicted that 32 baby girls born in 2023 will be given this name. Mia. It is predicted that 30 baby girls born in 2023 will be given this name. Kaia. It is predicted that 30 baby girls born in 2023 will be given this name. Evelyn. It is predicted that 28 baby girls born in 2023 will be given this name. Mila. It is predicted that 26 baby girls born in 2023 will be given this name.

For boys, the predictions for 2023 are:

Noah. It is predicted that 55 baby boys born in 2023 will be given this name. Kai. It is predicted that 51 baby boys born in 2023 will be given this name. Liam. It is predicted that 47 baby boys born in 2023 will be given this name. Oliver. It is predicted that 41 baby boys born in 2023 will be given this name. Maverick. It is predicted that 38 baby boys born in 2023 will be given this name. Luca. It is predicted that 34 baby boys born in 2023 will be given this name. Luke. It is predicted that 34 baby boys born in 2023 will be given this name. Levi. It is predicted that 33 baby boys born in 2023 will be given this name. Ezekiel. It is predicted that 32 baby boys born in 2023 will be given this name. James. It is predicted that 31 baby boys born in 2023 will be given this name.

Now that you know, are you going to name your baby one of these popular names, or are you going to venture into more unique names?