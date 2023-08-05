You may have heard that it’s all about location. Location, location, location. That’s certainly the case when it comes to the cost of housing across the country.



A $500,000 apartment in New York City for example, will be the size of a breadbox compared to what $500k will get you in Tennessee or Illinois.



It’s no secret that Hawaii is among the states with the highest average home prices, right up there with California and New York.



We looked at Realtor.com to find out what the $500,000 range will buy you in Hawaii and other states across the country, as of 2022.



Location: Hilo, Hawaii Island

Price: $475,000

Size: 1,212 square feet and .27-lot, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open beamed ceilings.



In comparison, here’s what you can get for the same price in:



Location: Yazoo City, Mississippi

Size: 4,200 square feet, 2.5-acre lot, 5 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms, with a pool.



Location: Fort Smith, Arkansas

Size: 3,468 square feet, .32-acre lot, 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms, pool, fireplace.



Location: Billings, Montana

Size: 2,529 square feet, 1.41-acre lot, 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms, oversized primary suite.



Location: Morristown, New Jersey

Size: 2,410 square feet, with 7,405 square foot lot, 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms with an exercise room.



Location: Portland, Oregon

Size: 1,338 square feet with 6,098 square foot lot, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with private patio.



Location: Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Size: 3,115 square feet, 1.09-acre lot, 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms with sunroom, high ceilings and walk-in closet.



Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Size: 1,892 square feet, 7,841 foot lot, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with impressive family room.



And here’s what the $500,000 range will buy you in other states:

Location: Montgomery, Alabama

Price: $485,000

Size: 3,070 square feet, 6,970 square foot lot, 4 bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, generously sized closets



Location: Peoria, Illinois

Price: $499,500

Size: 4,735 square feet, 4.77-acre lot, 5 bedrooms, 4 and a half bathrooms with 2 walk-in closets



Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Price: $484,000

Size: 5,011 square feet, 6,882 square foot lot, 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms with sauna and sunroom



Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Price: $499,000

Size: 2,716 square feet, 3,920 square foot lot, 5 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms with gas fireplace, gas-supplied firepit.



Location: August, Kansas

Price: $510,000

Size: 6,898 square feet, 1 acre lot with a basement family room and wet bar.



Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Price: $499,000

Size: 4,093 square feet, .25-acre lot, 5 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms, large granite island and walk in closets in all bedrooms.



Location: Boulder City, Nevada

Price: $499,000

Size: 2,352 square feet, 3,485 square foot lot, 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms, lake and mountain views, private balconies and large closets.



Location: Fargo, North Dakota

Price: $519,000

Size: 4,920 square feet, .58-acre lot with heated floors.



Location: Edmond, Oklahoma

Price: $500,000

Size: 2,730 square feet, 6,804 square foot lot with glass fireplace and programmable shower.



These listings are from Realtor.com in 2022.





