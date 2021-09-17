What 2 do this weekend: Sept 17-19

HONOLULU (KHON) — Are you falling short on weekend plans? Well, here is a look at your “What 2 Do” weekend update.

Happening at 7 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 17, the Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī Coalition will be holding a virtual event celebrating Hawaiian History Month.

This event is free to tune into through Zoom and is all about perspectives on infectious disease epidemics, as told in literature.

Different speakers will talk about their studies on the topic and take questions from listeners.

Happening on Saturday, Sept. 18, The ARTS at Marks Garage is celebrating its 20th anniversary throughout September. They will be showcasing artwork from former artists who got their start at the garage.

Doors open at 12 p.m. and you can stop by to look at all the different artworks. You are encouraged to bring an artistic eye and enjoy the different interpretations of art.

Also happening on Saturday are the Honolulu Zoo twilight tours.

This is where you can get a behind the scenes look at what takes place at the zoo once visitors leave and the gates are closed.

Tour times are from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. until the end of September. You are asked to bring a mask, bug spray, a camera and comfortable shoes.