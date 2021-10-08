What 2 do this weekend: October 8-10

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you falling short on weekend plans? Well, here are some activities for you to check out.

It’s opening weekend for the Habilitat drive-thru at Aloha Stadium where you can get scared from the comfort of your car.

Habilitat’s haunted drive-thru starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All proceeds go towards the organization.

Last year, organizers said they sold out fast. So, if you are interested in this spooky event you are encouraged to purchase your tickets online ahead of time.

If you feel like giving back, you can sign up to volunteer with Waimea Valley. Throughout the month, a team of volunteers will come out to help restore the native forest. You can join them on Saturday, Oct. 9, by taking out invasive plants and planting non-invasive ones.

The volunteer event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You’re asked to wear good shoes, bring lots of water, wear sunscreen and a mask.

For more information on how to sign up for this volunteer event, click here.

And lastly, if you want to jump ahead and skip Halloween and Thanksgiving, then reach out to Hawaii-pet Portraits to get your four-legged pals a Christmas card photoshoot.

Furever Friends Play and Stay is teaming up with them. You can book an appointment on their website and have your prints just in time for the holidays.

Hawaii Pet Portraits, located in Honolulu, offers payment plans for portraits as well.