What 2 do this weekend: Oct. 22-24

HONOLULU (KHON) — Are you falling short on weekend plans? Well, if the answer is yes, KHON2 has some activities for you to check out. Here is a look at your “What 2 Do” weekend update.

Happening this weekend, Aloun Farms will be holding a pumpkin patch and farmer’s market.

If you stop by, you can harvest your own Ewa sweet corn, pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch and shop local produce at Aloun Farm’s outdoor farmer’s market.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

However, if you are in the mood to get spooked, you can head over to Bay View Mini-Putt and Zipline in Kaneohe. They have a couple of different events to choose from like a glow putt — an outdoor mini-golf course decorated for Halloween.

Another event that the Bay View Mini-Putt and Zipline is hosting is a haunted trail that takes place between 7:30 and 10:15 every night. This event is geared toward young adults and children over the age of nine. There will be scary animatronics, actors and special effect surprises.

However, if you are wanting something a little less scary for the whole family to enjoy, check out keiki hour which occurs from 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m. every night.

These 90 minutes will be less scary, according to organizers, and the special effects will be geared toward children under the age of nine. Organizers said tickets are selling out fast, so participants are encouraged to buy them online and ahead of time. Click here for more information.

If you still do not have any Halloween plans, why not check out the ‘Hallowzoo Scarevenger Hunt’. For the 2021 Halloween season, the Honolulu Zoo will be holding a scavenger hunt for keiki on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be creepy clues filled with freaky facts to track down members of the zoo’s animal ohana, and keiki can look for spooky snakes and creepy critters.

Prize bags will be limited to the first 1,000 keiki; guests are encouraged to arrive at the event early.