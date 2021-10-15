What 2 do this weekend: Oct. 15-17

HONOLULU (KHON) — Are you falling short on weekend plans? Well, here are some activities for you to check out.

Here is a look at your “What 2 Do” weekend update for Oct. 15 through 17.

You can finally purchase your tickets for the trunk-or-treat drive-thru located at Pearlridge Center. The event takes place on Oct. 29, but participants are encouraged to grab their tickets for the event early.

Tickets are free, but reservations need to be submitted ahead of time. There will be live music and character costumes, and staff will load your trunk with goodies as you drive through. To reserve a ticket, click here.

You can also let out some steam at Hawaii’s first-ever rage room, and this month they are giving cancer patients a space to smash out their cancer.

Break’n Anger said during breast cancer awareness month — which is October — cancer patients can smash for free. Owners of the rage room said they wanted to do more for the community. So, the business is offering free lessons to those battling cancer through its ‘Smash Cancer’ program.

This weekend if you want to take things easy and enjoy a cocktail in Waikiki head over to Hideout at the Laylow. They serve breakfast and dinner daily, and they are also participating in Honolulu Pride month — which is celebrated in October.

All month long you can get your hands on this delicious, sparkly cocktail, with gin, lavender syrup, lemon juice, and topped with champagne. Ben Buckley is the general manager of the cocktail bar Hideout.

He said their atmosphere is perfect if you want to wind down after a long day of work or catch a cup of coffee in the morning with friends.

Buckley said, because they are located in Waikiki, they had to celebrate Honolulu Pride month with their new pink sparkly drink:

“When we heard that the theme for Pride this year was shaka-and-shine, we decided to make a cocktail that would actually shine or sparkle,” said Buckley. “So, we did a riff on a classic cocktail called a French 75, and we put a little extra ingredient in there that would make the drink actually sparkle.”

Proceeds of this shinny cocktail will go toward the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center. Its mission is to help fight and combat the stigma of HIV, hepatitis, homelessness, substance abuse and mental illness in the community.