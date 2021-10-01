What 2 do this weekend: Oct 1-3

HONOLULU (KHON) — Are you falling short on weekend plans? Well, if the answer is yes, we have some activities for you to check out. Here is a look at your “What 2 Do” weekend update.

Friday, Oct. 1, is international coffee day, so maybe you can curl up tonight with a cozy book and that extra cup of joe.

Research shows that having one cup of coffee a day may help prevent heart failure and lead to better heart health.

So, whether you like your coffee iced, blended or freshly brewed to perfection, enjoy another cup of coffee to celebrate international coffee day.

Friday also kicked off pride month here in Hawaii. Honolulu celebrates pride in October to coincide with national coming out day on Monday, Oct. 1, and LGBT history month.

For October, the LGBT Legacy Foundation said they have a ton of virtual events for you to tune in to.

The first event will be this upcoming weekend on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m. where you can listen to speakers talk about being queer and indigenous.

Ian Tapu is on the Board of Directors for Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation. He said many people, especially here in Hawaii, have powerful stories to tell. He said he wants to help others who want to:

“Kind of give perspective of what it means to be both queer and indigenous because I think, often times, we think of these categories as two separate and distinct,” Tapu explained. “But for a lot of these individuals, especially people from the pacific, those identities are one of the same.”

During this rainbow town hall, panelists will explore the role of history colonization, culture and how it has informed their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

For the list of their online and in-person events for October, click right here.