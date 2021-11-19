What 2 do this weekend: Nov 19-21

HONOLULU (KHON) — Are you falling short on weekend plans? Well, here are some activities for you to check out.

Here is a look at your “What 2 Do” weekend update for Friday, Nov. 19, to Sunday, Nov. 21.

If you are feeling a little blue, maybe head down to Kaimuki and stop by Plantoem, a plant nursery to pick out something green.

This cute shop holds weekly events like yoga, Pilates and meditation classes. This Saturday, Nov. 20, they will be offering abstract plant painting classes for $58 dollars — meaning you can buy a plant and take home a painting in one night.

The owner of Plantoem, Zoe Zhang, said she wanted to create a fun and inviting atmosphere for her customers to fall in love with plants, like herself.

However, if you are in the mood for some good food, good drinks and good atmosphere, stop by the Hideout at the Laylow in Waikiki.

This rooftop cocktail bar and restaurant recently released their fall time menu with new drinks, entrees and desserts for people to try.

Come with a big appetite because the food is delicious and filling!

Lastly, if you are in the giving spirit, you can stop by Emmanuel Episcopal Church located in Kailua to drop off non-perishable canned goods for their drive-by foodbank on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers with the church will be outside collecting canned goods ahead of Thanksgiving on Nov. 25, and then donating all they collected to the Hawaii Foodbank.