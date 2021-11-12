What 2 do this weekend: Nov 12-14

HONOLULU (KHON) — Are you falling short on weekend plans? Well, here are some activities for you to check out. Here’s a look at your “What 2 Do” weekend update.

First in the lineup of events is Taste of Mililani on Friday, Nov. 12, at Mililani High School Stadium.

If you’re out there, you can also stop by Chibi Confectionery to taste their cookies and other desserts.

“At the Taste of Mililani, I will be selling a bunch of different types of glazed shortbread,” said Garrett Shiroma, the owner and head baker of Chibi Confectionery, “so lilikoi, guava, and a selection of parfaits, which is our take of a pie slice but easier to eat, so chocolate, peanut butter, and others.”

Shiroma was born and raised in Oahu; he started his business showing up at different pop-up farmer markets and fairs in 2020.

“I actually started at the swap meet, so it’s really fun to have people come up to me and say, ‘Hey, I saw you in February,’ and I’m like, that must have been at the swap meet,” said Shiroma. “But these events are fun. We get to meet other vendors out there.”

You can catch him and other vendors Friday night at the Taste of Mililani from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You are asked to bring a mask, socially distance and have an appetite!