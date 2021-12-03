What 2 do this weekend: Dec 3-5

HONOLULU (KHON) — Are you falling short on weekend plans? Well, here are some activities for you to check out, here is a look at your “What 2 Do” weekend update.

Honolulu Hale City Lights will begin with tree-lighting Saturday. You can join in on the fun, cheer, witness bright lights and take in the fully decorated 55-foot Christmas tree.

The tree was planted in the 1950s and was harvested from a Kailua family’s yard.

Festivities begin with the live ceremony event on Saturday, Dec. 4. Then, the Honolulu Hale courtyard will open to the public on Monday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

However, if you would rather look at stunning lights from the comfort of your car head over to Aloha Land’s Winter Wonderland.

This drive-thru event is happening throughout December, and guests ranging from keiki to kupuna can be transported to this holiday wonderland at the Aloha Stadium.

The attraction will run between 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Friday, Nov. 19, to Saturday, Jan. 1.

Aloha Land’s Winter Wonderland features a drive-thru light show, 50-foot mega tree, socially distanced photos with Santa, walk-through light tunnel, food court and a picnic area.

Finally, if you are like many people and still must go Christmas shopping, head on over to A Pinch of Salt Market that will be happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kaka’ako.

At this market, local merchants and designers will be showcasing their work. You are encouraged to bring families, pets and your Christmas gift list.

This event is free to join and located at 691 Auahi St. in Honolulu.