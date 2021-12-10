What 2 do this weekend: Dec 10-12

HONOLULU (KHON) — Are you falling short on weekend plans? Well, here are some activities for you to check out, here is a look at your “What 2 Do” weekend update.

Santa Live is an interactive event for families to attend this weekend at Keck Observatory on the Big Island.

If you drive on down you and your family can expect to be entertained by song and dance, elves, a grinch and a 30-foot LED screen. There will be shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday night and ticket prices are $18-41.

Empty the shelters is happening this weekend and next at the Kauai Humane Society and the Maui Humane Society.

During this event there will be reduced adoption fees to help families adopt their new four-legged friend.

This is a nationwide event to help families bring home a Christmas dog or cat.

For more information on how to look at the available animals you are asked to contact the shelter directly.

However, if you are just in the mood to stay in why not make a gingerbread house? Sunday December 12 is National Gingerbread House day!

So, whether you are an expert at baking and decorating your gingerbread house cookies, or your baked house looks more like a ball of sugar, you can opt to stay indoors on Sunday and bake, decorate and eat a gingerbread house.