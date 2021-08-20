What 2 do this weekend: Aug 21-22

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Happening this Saturday, the Kaka’ako Farmers Market is taking place starting at 8 a.m.

This is event is put on by FarmLovers Market where they have three different markets to go to throughout the week.

The Kaka’ako Farmer’s Market is located at 919 Ala Moana Blvd and 210 Ward Ave.

Here you can stop on by and buy fruits, vegetables, local honey and much more.

You are encouraged to take your time and enjoy what this market has to offer.

For more information on this farmer’s market click this link.

Also happening on Saturday is the Honolulu Zoo Twilight Tours.

This is where you can get a behind the scenes look at what takes place at the zoo once the visitors leave, and the gates are closed.

Tour times are from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., and you are asked to bring a mask with you, bug spray, a camera, and comfortable shoes. Click here to purchase your tickets online.

Happening on Sunday is the Kailua Onstage Arts is holding the last performance of the play “An Oak Tree” by Tim Crouch.

This darkly comic and moving play is about loss the power of suggestion and the magic of the mind.

The opening act is 30 minutes, and the play is 70 minutes. To purchase tickets, click this link.

