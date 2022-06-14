HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is known for its tropical climate, endless beaches, fresh fruit and being expensive.

With the current competitive housing market, some are wondering how much money is enough to buy a house on each of the islands.

Here’s a look at what you might get for $1 million on Kauai, Oahu, Maui and the Big Island.

Kauai

Kauai is Hawaii’s fourth largest island and is referred to as “The Garden Island” because of its rich greenery, emerald valleys and sharp mountains.

According to Zillow, you can purchase a 2 bed, 2 bath 850 square foot apartment. This unit was built in 1969 and is a beachfront unit on the second floor in Hanalei on Kauai’s North Shore.

Oahu

Oahu, Hawaii’s most populated island, is sometimes referred to as “The Gathering Place” because of the diverse population and fusion of East and West cultures.

On Zillow there are a few different options for those wanting to buy with $1 million dollars. A lot of new developments are happening on the west side of the island in and around Kapolei.

For $999,999 you could buy a 4 bed, 3 bath single family house in Kapolei. The home was built in 2005, has four garage spaces and has a $96 monthly HOA fee.

Maui

Maui is the second largest island in Hawaii and is called “The Valley Isle” for being slightly above sea level.

According to Zillow you can purchase a 3 bed, 2 bath 1,025 square foot single family house in Kahului for $999,000.

The house was built in 1969 and has two carports spaces and upgraded kitchen and bathroom.

Big Island

Lastly, the largest of the Hawaiian Islands is home to an extremely active volcano called Kilauea which is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The Big Island has black sand beaches, lush greenery, scenic views and clear skies perfect for viewing stars and planets in the galaxy.

On Zillow there were a few homes right above the $1 million dollar mark. One of them was a 4 bed 2 bath single-family home in Kamuela for $1,060,000.

The home was built in 1980 and sits on 1.5 acres with lemon, avocado and orange and Brazil nut trees.

With these four options: What island would you spend $1 million dollars on?