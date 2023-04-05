KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Some photographers on Maui are feeling pretty lucky after being mugged by a humpback whale on Saturday, April 1.

It is not as bad as it sounds. The creature and humans are okay, and it sure leaves them with one whale of a tale.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Brandi Romano first spotted the humpback near three bottlenose dolphins about 400 yards south of Molokini Point. She threw the boat into neutral as required under federal rules.

“We stopped for a minute, waiting and waiting and waiting and thinking, ‘This whale is going to pop up somewhere,’ And, I happened to look down; and he was right under the boat,” Romano said. “And, I said, ‘Oh my gosh, you guys, he’s right under the boat!’ Everybody grabs their equipment, their GoPros, their handheld smartphones, whatever they have.”

Boaters are required to stay 100 yards away from these behemoths, but people are not allowed to move away if the creature approaches the vessel within 100 yards.

FILE – Brandi Romano snaps this photo of the eye of a humpback whale as it swims around a group of ocean photographers off Maui on April 1, 2023, Kihei, Hawaii. (Brandi Romano photo)

FILE – A humpback whale blows bubbles underneath a group of ocean photographers off Maui on April 1, 2023, Kihei, Hawaii. (Brandi Romano photo)

FILE – A humpback whale swims around a group of ocean photographers off Maui on April 1, 2023, Kihei, Hawaii. (Brandi Romano photo)

“And, when they do that, they move into the 100-yard limit; and, therefore, prohibit you from engaging your engines and hold you hostage or, you know, a mugging, if you will,” said Pacific Whale Foundation chief scientist Jens Currie.

Drone photographer Chris Wolfe was also on the boat and said the 30-minute experience was a happy mugging.

“I have some video of the whale blowing bubbles directly up into my camera. He was blowing bubbles and slapping his pec fins and just he was very playful,” Wolfe said. “We weren’t chasing the whale. I mean, we obviously, we were not pursuing whatsoever. We have the motor down, and we just sat there. “

“The whale just, it just kept coming back, kept coming back, kept coming back.” Chris Wolfe, Maui drone photographer

People are required to stay out of the water around humpbacks, on top of keeping their boat engine in neutral. Romano and Wolfe had to lean over the side of the boat with their cameras submerged in the water, Romano called the position “flying blind.”

“It’s the worst scenario for a photographer that you want to be in because you can’t do any composition. You can’t do anything,” Romano said. “You just have to put your finger on the trigger and hope that you get something.”

She managed to snap a picture that gazes directly into the eye of the beast.

“To get an image like that and to be able to peer into an animal’s soul per se, you just can’t put words to it. It’s just, it will bring you to tears for sure,” Romano said.

The Pacific Whale Foundation said these muggings happen more often with subadult males, which was the case in this encounter.

Stolen jewels, boa constrictors killing owners, check out Weird News here

Hawaii’s humpback whale season typically lasts from mid-December to mid-April, which means the whale spotted off Maui will soon head back up to Alaska.