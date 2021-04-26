Wet’nWild’Hawaii launches new 1.3-megawatt solar system

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wet’n’Wild Hawaii launched its new 1.3-megawatt solar system on Thursday, April 22, making the park Hawaii’s first 100% solar-powered attraction.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also presented a proclamation to the former general manager and current City & County of Honolulu Director of Enterprise Services, Jerry Pupillo, proclaiming April 22 as “Wet’n’Wild Hawai‘i Green Energy Day.”

The 1.3-megawatt solar system contains 2,958 high-efficiency 440-watt solar panels that can fully power the park during work hours.

Estimates say the system is expected to produce upwards of 2,150,000 kilowatt hours during its first year of operation. 2,150,000 kilowatt hours is the energy equivalent of powering more than 200 homes.

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii general manager Scott Loos said, the system has been in the plans for years.

“This is something we have been planning for years and are so happy to finally execute—using the power of the sun here in sunny Kapolei and providing covered parking for our guests is a win-win. To celebrate our new 2,958 solar panels, a special $29.58 admission will be offered to guests all weekend, Friday, April 23rd through Sunday, April 24th” Scott Loos, Wet’n’Wild Hawaii general manager

The solar system is estimated to eliminate annual carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to:

1,612,492 pounds of burned coal

Driving 3,621,608 miles in a car

Sequestering carbon from 1,430 acres of U.S. forest

Officials say an extra perk of the solar system is that guests can now enjoy shady, covered parking stalls in most of the parking lot thanks to the solar arrays.

