Wet’n’Wild Hawaii to install thousands of solar panels

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Wet’n’Wild Hawaii is harnessing the power of the sun with more than 3,000 solar panel installations.

The company announced the installation will cover 80 percent of the parking lot and supply the park with 65 percent of its current energy use.

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii says the panels will offer an added bonus by providing shady parking stalls to customers.

The panels are part of the park’s mission to be clean and green by Spring of 2021.

