Wet weather returning to Kauai Wednesday and Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge northeast of the islands will weaken over the next few days as a cold frontal system approaches Hawaii from the northwest.

Wind directions will veer towards the southeasterly direction as the front approaches the state.

The front will likely stall over Kauai County from Wednesday through Thursday producing numerous showers possibly heavy at times.

A strong high pressure system will then build in from the northwest on Friday with strengthening breezy to locally windy trade winds expected through the weekend.

