Wet season rainfall outlook for the State of Hawaii

Summary of the dry season (May through September 2019)
· Statewide: Many locations had above average rainfall.
o Early start to the dry season due to the effects of El Nino in early 2019.
§ Moderate to severe drought in all four counties in early May.
o Unusual June storm removed drought from Kauai to west Maui.
o Dry conditions in Maui County from July through September brought
drought back quickly.
o Reached extreme levels (D3 category in U.S. Drought Monitor map) in
small portions of the Big Island and Maui.
§ Mainly affected ranching operations and contributed to an
increase in brush fires.
· 7th wettest dry season in the last 30 years (based on rankings from 8 key sites).
o 2015 dry season was the wettest in the last 30 years.
o 2003 dry season was the driest in the last 30 years.
Outlook for the wet season (October 2019 through April 2020)
· NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC): The current ENSO-neutral conditions
are likely to continue through spring 2020.
· In the last 30 years, 8 out of the top 10 rainiest wet seasons have had ENSOneutral
conditions.
· Consensus of climate models favor above average rainfall through the wet
season.
o Projected pattern suggests possibility of cutoff low pressure systems that
can produce intense rainfall, especially when combined with expected
above average sea surface temperatures.
· Existing drought expected to be eliminated by the end of the wet season.
Wet season preparedness reminders
· Do not drive on roads with fast-flowing water.
o Just 2 feet of fast-flowing water can sweep most vehicles off a road.
o Road may also be severely undercut.
· Do not walk across flooded streams.
o If you’re hiking and get stranded, wait for the water to recede.
o Streams in Hawaii generally recede quickly.
· Expect more rainy weather impacts.
o Increased road travel times
o Possible detours or road closures due to flooding or landslides.
o Outdoor activities may be postponed, canceled, or adjusted.
· The wet season brings increased potential for lightning strikes.
o Be prepared for power outages.
o Move indoors when you hear thunder.
· Clear debris from gutters and drainage ditches to ensure water can flow freely.
· If you travel through a flood-prone area, identify alternate routes ahead of time.
· If you live in a flood-prone area, have an evacuation plan in case flood waters
quickly threaten your home.
· Stay informed of conditions that could change rapidly
o Sunny skies can turn cloudy with intense rainfall in less than an hour.
o Check out the latest forecasts, watches, warnings, and advisories via the
media, NOAA Weather Radio, the Internet, or one of several weather
mobile phone apps.
o Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on mobile phones notify you that
you’re in a flash flood warning area.