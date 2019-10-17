Wet season rainfall outlook for the State of Hawaii

Summary of the dry season (May through September 2019)

· Statewide: Many locations had above average rainfall.

o Early start to the dry season due to the effects of El Nino in early 2019.

§ Moderate to severe drought in all four counties in early May.

o Unusual June storm removed drought from Kauai to west Maui.

o Dry conditions in Maui County from July through September brought

drought back quickly.

o Reached extreme levels (D3 category in U.S. Drought Monitor map) in

small portions of the Big Island and Maui.

§ Mainly affected ranching operations and contributed to an

increase in brush fires.

· 7th wettest dry season in the last 30 years (based on rankings from 8 key sites).

o 2015 dry season was the wettest in the last 30 years.

o 2003 dry season was the driest in the last 30 years.



Outlook for the wet season (October 2019 through April 2020)

· NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC): The current ENSO-neutral conditions

are likely to continue through spring 2020.

· In the last 30 years, 8 out of the top 10 rainiest wet seasons have had ENSOneutral

conditions.

· Consensus of climate models favor above average rainfall through the wet

season.

o Projected pattern suggests possibility of cutoff low pressure systems that

can produce intense rainfall, especially when combined with expected

above average sea surface temperatures.

· Existing drought expected to be eliminated by the end of the wet season.

Wet season preparedness reminders

· Do not drive on roads with fast-flowing water.

o Just 2 feet of fast-flowing water can sweep most vehicles off a road.

o Road may also be severely undercut.

· Do not walk across flooded streams.

o If you’re hiking and get stranded, wait for the water to recede.

o Streams in Hawaii generally recede quickly.

· Expect more rainy weather impacts.

o Increased road travel times

o Possible detours or road closures due to flooding or landslides.

o Outdoor activities may be postponed, canceled, or adjusted.

· The wet season brings increased potential for lightning strikes.

o Be prepared for power outages.

o Move indoors when you hear thunder.

· Clear debris from gutters and drainage ditches to ensure water can flow freely.

· If you travel through a flood-prone area, identify alternate routes ahead of time.

· If you live in a flood-prone area, have an evacuation plan in case flood waters

quickly threaten your home.

· Stay informed of conditions that could change rapidly

o Sunny skies can turn cloudy with intense rainfall in less than an hour.

o Check out the latest forecasts, watches, warnings, and advisories via the

media, NOAA Weather Radio, the Internet, or one of several weather

mobile phone apps.

o Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on mobile phones notify you that

you’re in a flash flood warning area.