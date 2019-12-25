Wet and windy weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An area of low pressure west northwest of the area will cause unsettled weather across some areas of the state over the next few days.

A frontal band will move from west to east across the state causing a period of rain to occur with its passage.

The heaviest rain is expected over Kauai and Oahu. Strong southerly winds will develop ahead of the frontal band mainly for Kauai and Oahu.

The front will stall and dissipate near the Big Island Thursday and Friday.

High pressure will build in behind the front with a trade wind weather pattern returning later this week and over the weekend.