An undated photo of 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman, a victim of gun violence that took place in Maili, Hawaii.

NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — With signs of love, peace, and aloha, residents of West Oahu conveyed their support for Richianna DeGuzman, who is currently battling for her life in the hospital, according to her mother, Susan Mahiai. The park has become a hub of community spirit as concerned neighbors line Farrington Highway, turning the locale into a vibrant display of solidarity.

Many community members are calling for an end to the gun violence that has been plaguing their neighborhood in recent months, particularly among teenagers. These calls have become especially urgent following Richianna’s, who is also known as Anna, hospitalization.

Mahiai, DeGuzman’s mother, expresses her deep gratitude for the community’s show of love, which has been a comfort in a tragic situation.

“Love. Look at the sign. All love to see a tragic situation like this and everybody in this community coming together showing love,” she said.

DeGuzman’s cousin, Sarah Lee Gonsalves, loved seeing the turnout.

“To us family right now we need all the support we can get. My cousin, she’s fighting for her life,” Gonsalves said.

In the face of adversity, Mahiai has shown remarkable strength.

“I’m smiling because I’m not gonna let nothing break me down,” she said. “My daughter doesn’t need to see me broken. She has to get back to her body. If she sees her mom, brother and sisters broken, she would have a hard time-fighting.”

The incident involving DeGuzman marks the third shooting involving teenagers on Oahu’s West Side in recent months.

Gonsalves is using this opportunity to make a plea to those involved.

“I just want people to know to stop the gun violence and to the guys out there that did this to my cousin, please turn yourself in,” she said. “She’s a beautiful young girl. She didn’t deserve this. She had her whole life in front of her.”

As DeGuzman battles to stay alive, the community remains steadfast in its support.

“My daughter, Mommy loves you with all her being. Fight, continue the fight. Fight the good fight,” said Mahiai.

Gov. Josh Green made an announcement on the same day. Driven by compassion and the desire to support a grieving family, he has granted a special exemption allowing the state’s property outside of Queen’s Hospital to be used as a staging site for a vigil for Anna’s family members. As of now, Anna continues her fight for life inside Queen’s Hospital.