HONOLULU (KHON2) — In an effort to support Maui’s economic recovery, Gov. Josh Green announced that West Maui will reopen to visitors on the two-month anniversary of the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire.

The state estimates losing $11 million a day as a result of business closures and loss of visitors spending following the fires. Looking forward to the road of recovery, the state will drop all travel restrictions on Sunday, Oct. 8.

“Many have asked when it will be the right time to reopen West Maui to visitors,” said Green. “There is no easy answer to this question, but I can say that if we support Maui’s economy and keep our people employed, they will heal faster and continue to be able to afford to live on Maui.”

According to a report from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism released on Wednesday, Sept. 6, the disaster area had more than 800 business establishments with about 7,000 employees.

File — An undated photo of a First Hawaiian Bank damaged following a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii.

To help those affected, Green announced that $100 million from a special revenue source called Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will be available to support those impacted by the Maui fires.

Funds will be distributed to businesses by the Maui Economic Opportunity team in the form of $10,000 and $20,000 bridge grants.