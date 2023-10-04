HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Oct. 4, parents in West Maui are continuing to do what they can to get their keiki’s education.

This includes long bus rides and early wake up calls.

The reopening of West Maui’s schools is scheduled for just 12 days from Oct. 4.

Joining KHON2 News to talk about what the community wants is King Kamehameha III elementary teacher Robert Livermore.

Livermore will talk about what he’s been experiencing as a parent and as a teacher.

He will also discuss his choice to dedicate a lot of time in organizing parents and students. Hence he will be able to explain what these parents, in general, would to see happen.