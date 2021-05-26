West Maui residents, businesses asked to conserve water starting Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County officials are asking West Maui residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water from Monday, May 31, through Friday, Aug. 6.

The Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility will undergo facility upgrades during that time period.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Officials say the upgrades include installing an ultraviolet disinfection system along with data acquisition and supervisory control system upgrades.

Water supplies can be extended as much as possible if residents and businesses reduce their water consumption, County officials say. Measures to take include avoiding washing cars and irrigating lawns.

Call Department of Water Service administrative officer Adam Mundy at (808)-270-8046 for more information.