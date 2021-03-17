West Maui residents, businesses asked to conserve water until weather conditions improve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water Supply is asking West Maui residents and businesses to conserve water after recent rains brought muddy water to the Mahinahina and Lahaina water treatment facilities, forcing the closure of water intake systems.

The department’s request to curb domestic water use takes effect immediately and will remain in effect through at least March 24.

“With the heavy rains, there is much eroded soils in the water causing very high turbidity,” Department of Water Supply Director Jeffrey Pearson said in Wednesday’s news release. “Turbidity refers to the amount of sediment in water, and it affects water quality. This brown water is unacceptable at our surface water plants, and our intake systems have been closed to protect our water treatment plants.”

Pearson said it is unusual to have so much rainfall, followed by extended period of muddy rainwater flowing into the water treatment plant intake systems.

Customers are asked to conserve water to make sure there is sufficient drinking water supply available until weather conditions improve.

For emergency repairs and updates, call 270-7633.