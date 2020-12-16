West Loch Modular Rental Housing project units being delivered this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu began accepting delivery of 40 prefabricated modular units to its West Loch Modular Rental Housing Project site located at Fort Weaver and Renton Road in Ewa Beach.

The City says the West Loch Modular Rental Housing project will be a three story modular building, containing 58 studio units. The ground floor will include a commercial kitchen, dining room, laundry facility and a secured entry and office for the property manager. Units will also reportedly come furnished with a bed and other furniture. The City says it’s committed to keeping all units affordable for individuals and couples at or below 50 percent of the area median income.

The general contractor, T. Iida Contracting, Ltd., will oversee the delivery of up to eight modules by truck from Kalaeloa Harbor per day for one week. Upon receipt of the modules, the general contractor will immediately start to stack the units by crane into the three story modular configuration.

The City Council adopted resolutions urging the Caldwell Administration to pursue innovative construction options such as modular housing to expedite the delivery of affordable housing units.