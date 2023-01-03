KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Although there is a great deal of controversy on who invented the game of golf, the first time golf was described was by a professor in Aberdeen which is located in northeast Scotland. In 1636, he described the game and made the first mention of a golf hole. One has to wonder if he ever imagined golf would be played around the world.

Golf has become a global phenomenon; and with that status comes a multitude of golf courses in all corners of the globe. One such place is Hawai’i Island.

The Department of Parks and Recreation announced that they are beginning a new program known as 2023 West Hawai‘i Golf Subsidy program.

The program will run from Jan. 1 through June 30 and will allow residents of Hawai’i County to be eligible for reduced rates for golf rounds.

The Village Course at Waikoloa and Makalei Golf Club will host this program on West Hawai’i.

There will be a three tier price structure in which kūpuna over the age of 60 will pay $35, keiki and youth under the age of 18 will pay $20 and residents between the ages of 19 and 59 will pay $40. These prices are good for tee times throughout the day from 7 a.m. until one hour before sunset.

The way it will work is this. The Village Course at Waikoloa will provide these prices for the first 1,166 rounds each month, and Makalei Golf Club will provide these prices for the first 1,200 rounds of golf each month.

Once these rounds are exhausted, each course has the right to revert to their regular pay structure until the beginning of the following month.

According to DPR, “to qualify for the Hawai‘i County Resident rate, individuals must present a valid Hawai‘i Driver’s License or Hawai‘i State Identification Card at check-in time for payment and play. In addition, all golfers must provide their full name and home address at check-in time to qualify for the reduced rates.”

As part of the program, resident who participate can expect be afforded the same opportunities, services, equipment and enjoyment of the golf course and amenities as golfers who pay full or unsubsidized rates for rounds of golf.

In addition to this, there are no limits on how many rounds any individual plays, but everyone is expected to follow the rules of the game and each golf course.