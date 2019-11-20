West Hawaii Community Health Center gets federal grant of more than $1 million

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The West Hawaii Community Health Center will receive a $1,060,398 federal grant to help low income families on Hawaii Island access quality and comprehensive health care.

The grant was announced on Nov. 19 by the U.S. Department Health & Human Services

“The West Hawaii Community Health Center provides affordable and accessible health care services to thousands of people who might not otherwise receive care,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “The new funding will give the Center the resources it needs to continue to serve Hawaii Island families.”

The West Hawaii Community Health Center (WHCHC) operates eight locations on Hawaii Island and offers comprehensive, high-quality primary health services to medically underserved individuals and families regardless of their ability to pay.

They provide medical, behavioral health, and dental services to people of all ages.

In 2018, WHCHC served more than 16,000 patients.

A significant number of those patients include veterans, migrant farm workers, patients experiencing homelessness, and patients living in poverty.