KHON (HONOLULU) Producers of the hit game show “Family Feud” flew to Hawaii in search for the perfect families to compete in the new season.

“Confidence,” said co-executive producer Sarah Dansby. “(I’m looking for) families who relax and have fun. Who are just themselves. I’m not looking for an actor.”

We found a Kaimuki family who exhibits those qualities. They tell us what they plan to do if they make it to Los Angeles to compete on the show.