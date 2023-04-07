HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been more than two months since Albert Ian Schweitzer was exonerated of a murder conviction for the 1991 killing of Dana Ireland. Now, his brother, Shawn Schweitzer, is looking to have his name cleared as well.

“We’re not the ones,” said Shawn Schweitzer. “We didn’t do this, and the evidence is there.”

Albert Ian Schweitzer spent over two decades behind bars until he was exonerated in January and immediately released. Schweitzer’s brother Shawn took a plea deal, pled guilty and was sentenced to a year in jail.

“It’s something I did not want to do, but I also did not want to be away from my children. That was a big part of my decision,” said Schweitzer.

“One thing that I think we should all be so concerned about has to do with how people can be pressured into taking a plea because they know that going to trial and risking conviction and risking a sentence for life,” said Alexander Simpson, California Innocence Project Associate Director.

On Thursday, April 6, a “petition to vacate judgment” form was filed in Hilo’s District Court. The California Innocence Project is representing Shawn Schwieters and said this is a clear-cut claim for what they said is a wrongful conviction.

“The DNA evidence showing that neither of them were there is as applicable to Shawn’s case as it was to Ian’s case,” said Simpson.

However, a legal expert said there might be difficulties in vacating the conviction due to Shawn Schweitzer’s guilty plea.

“Does the court now disregard the questioning that the prior judge had taken and has accepted the plea,” asked Randal Lee, a retired judge. “So, I think it does pose a legal dilemma for the presiding judge. But, is it impossible? No.”

If the court doesn’t vacate the conviction, Shawn Schweitzer will seek to withdraw his guilty plea.

“Hopefully my grandchildren won’t have to go through what my children had to go through, growing up having a father named Shawn Schweitzer,” said Schweitzer.

A hearing has not yet been set.