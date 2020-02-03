“We’re concerned about our own health,” Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant says that they can’t wear masks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new quarantine procedures the airport concern not only have travelers but also its workers.

We’re told that flight attendants have voiced concerns about not being able to wear masks on Asia flights.

“Our airline is telling our flight attendants not to wear masks,” said Association of Flight Attendants for Hawaiian Airlines in Honolulu President Jaci-Ann Chung. “But they’re saying there’s a disparity if all these countries and airport employees are wearing masks. We’re not allowed to. We’re concerned about our own health and well-being as well as the passengers.”

Hawaiian Airlines told KHON2 that they are following CDC guidelines, and are having workers use the masks while dealing with possibly sick passengers.

They say they have masks in the medical kits and use them as warranted.

Across the U.S. there are now nine confirmed cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus.

The latest is in Santa Clara, California.

But that count is small compared to the now more than 17,000 cases in China.