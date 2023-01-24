KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Wendy’s came to Kailua in 2021. Now, it’s time to build a wall.

The neighboring community near the Wendy’s in Kailua has had concerns over the fast-food chain’s existence in their neighborhood.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This week, Cotti Foods — owner of the Wendy’s located in Kailua — has reached an agreement with the City to build a wall and allay the fears of residents.

“We have always taken the community’s concerns seriously and sincerely hope the building of

the new wall will bring peace,” said Pete Capriotti II, Owner and CEO of Cotti Foods.

“I do want to extend a big mahalo to our neighbors, Mayor Blangiardi, Council Vice Chair Esther Kia‘āina, and our dedicated team members for their hard work throughout this process,” added Capriotti.

“I would personally like to thank Pete Capriotti II and Wendy’s Kailua for their sensitivity to the

concerns of neighboring residents,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

“Their willingness to construct a wall separating the Wendy’s operation from neighboring residents shows Wendy’s commitment to being a good neighbor. We sincerely thank them for their kōkua,” added Blangiardi.

“I am pleased that the quality of life concerns expressed by the community were heard and I

want to thank Mayor Blangiardi, the Managing Director’s office, and Cotti Foods for making

sure this project moved forward,” said Councilmember Esther Kiaʻāina. “It’s a win-win situation

for Wendy’s Kailua and for the community.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“We are very excited to finally get this project under way,” said Ryan Zacche, Chief

Development Officer