HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sun Farm Hawaii is a place of much aloha. They offer fresh fruit, veggies, herbs and much more, locally grown and maintained in Hawaii Kai.

Alexa Scaltrito works on the farm and oversees helpers they call the wolf pack. She said this farm has come a long way, but they are getting so close to seeing their dreams come to life.

“I came to this farm around last June or July and it was full of so much growth,” said Scaltrito. “So many weeds and we brought it back to life in such a major way.”

She said the owners of this property share a passion for living off the land and giving back to their community.

“It started out with Marcos and Michele Santos,” said Scaltrito. “They also own Sun Yoga in town at the Aina Haina Shopping Center.”

Sun Farm Hawaii plans on hosting events, workshops and wellness retreats for people of all ages as well as sell their yummy farm grown fruit and veggies at local farmers markets.

“Sharing this with the community through special events and retreats and wellness workshops farm tours and field trips of that nature,” said Scaltrito.

At the end of April, Sun Farm Hawaii will be holding their next event. For more information head to their website.

“It’s called Soul Camp and it is everything from yoga to mediation to mindfulness we will do sound healing and fitness workouts and hikes and connecting with the community and of course eating from the land,” said Scaltrito.

Whether you are looking for a place to get your hands dirty planting and harvesting or if you need a break and need a peaceful place to practice yoga, Sun Farm Hawaii does it all.

Scaltrito said you can stop by their farm located at 509 Pakala St. to purchase some locally grown fruit and veggies and hear about their next event.