HONOLULU (KHON2) — King David Kalakaua’s birthday is coming up and the Iolani Palace is holding a weeklong celebration in honor of him.

The celebration includes an online auction, a review of the Hawaii Air National Guard Royal Guard and a dining event.

The Hoolaulea La Hanau dining event has been sold out however you can still take part of the online auction which opened today. Those lucky enough to have already scheduled to attend the dining event will expect a highlight of the King’s 1881 worldwide voyage.

The online auction opened at 12 p.m. and anyone can take part to bid for feature hotel experiences, dining adventures, artwork, jewelry and more. The last day to submit bids will be on Saturday, Nov. 19 and an email will be sent out to winning bidders.

Proceeds will be used to help complete the Iolani Palace’s basement galleries project. To browse and bid on items click here.

Review of the HIANG Royal Guard will be on Wednesday, Nov. 16.