HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services has made a move to ensure the public is aware of keiki pedestrians on Halloween.

The “Be Safe and Be Seen on Halloween” safety week proclamation was announced by the City on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 12:30 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed the proclamation at Honolulu Hale, emphasizing that we all share the responsibility to keep an eye out for our youngest and smallest pedestrians.

Some advice for anyone out trick-or-treating is to hold a flashlight, stay at least a step away from curbs and remain alert when walking past driveways.