Week 4 of Hawaiian History Month: Here’s what to watch

HONOLULU (KHON) — This is the fourth week of Hawaiian History Month and the Hawai’i Pono’i Coalition brought viewers online events that covered a variety of topics about native Hawaiian history all month long.

This week’s topics will be about the “Songs of our Nation,” where presenters will incorporate musical and film work in their topics.

“It will be a live Zoom panel discussion or sharing of multimedia and then going live on Facebook as well as YouTube,” said Malia Nobrega-Olivera with the Hawai’i Pono’i Coalition.

She said the event will feature work from the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Creative Media Arts Department from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, where they showcase work from an upcoming movie the team has worked on

Then on Friday, Sept. 24, the Coalition will be holding a virtual community concert sing-along. Nobrega-Olivera said those who want to participate can download a music packet with their program for the concert ahead of time.

She said this community sing-along will be interspersed with featured performances by vocal and instrumental soloists and ensembles.

“Them to be able to share a song or a hula I think is just really exciting for us as an organization and as a community,” said Nobrega-Olivera.

This is the second-to-last week celebrative native Hawaiian history. The Coalition will wrap up by hearing stories from University of Hawaii professors next week.