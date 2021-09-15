Week 3 of Hawaiian History Month: Here’s what to watch

HONOLULU (KHON) — It is week three of Hawaiian History Month and organizers said their focus is on Hawaiian Health.

Hawaiian History scholars spoke about Hawaiian health and explored perspective perspectives on infectious diseases from historical and literary perspectives during a live Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Meleanna Meyer with the Hawaii Pono’i Coalition said lessons can be learned by looking at the epidemics and public health measures during the 19th century by Ali’i and other Hawaiian community leaders.

“Once you learn Hawaiian History and the truth about Hawaii, you can really never go back to saying ‘I don’t know,'” said Meyer.

Meyer said like surviving influenza, whooping cough and diseases. She said Hawaii born Professor Isiah Walker teaches at BYU Hawaii and has dedicated his life to studying Hawaiian history and teaching it ion his day-to-day studies.

In the zoom meeting he spoke about his studies and how the native Hawaiian’s overcame so much.

Organizers will explore what can be learned about epidemics and public health measures through Hawaiian language newspapers on Friday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook.

