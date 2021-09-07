Week 2 of Hawaiian History Month: Here’s what to watch

HONOLULU (KHON) — The second week of Hawaiian History Month is kicking off with two virtual events organized by the Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī Coalition.

Malia Nobrega-Olivera, who is part of the coalition, said they are excited to hold virtual events all month long.

The first event, “Resources and Values — Turning to Our Strengths,” will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This panel of community builders will discuss what threats they face to their health and safety during difficult these times.

“It will be a live Zoom panel discussion or sharing of multimedia, and then going live on Facebook as well as YouTube,” said Nobrega-Olivera.

The second virtual event, “Community Building: Turning Toward Each Other,” will take place on Friday, Sept. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The panel of members come from different faith communities and traditions.

