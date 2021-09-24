Wedding industry workers rally at State Capitol to bring weddings back amid mandates

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Let us get back to work,” was the message behind dozens of wedding industry folks who rallied at the State Capitol on Thursday.

They say, the current restrictions of only allowing 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors is having a devastating impact on the wedding industry, which is encouraging rogue events to take place.

“We have weddings right now that are really 15 guests and you have 10 vendors, when you think of what’s allowed, it’s really not a wedding,” said Joseph Esser, from Oahu Wedding Association (OWA). “These are elopements that are allowed.”

The OWA says, they presented a plan to the Mayor on how to safely hold weddings, which they say was denied.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi responded to the rally on social media saying he agrees that weddings are not just large gatherings, but structured events.

The mayor’s office tells KHON2 Mayor Blangiardi is looking at implementing COVID compliance officers, which would be an employee who makes sure rules are being followed. Details have yet to be finalized and approved.