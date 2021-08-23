Wedding industry devastated by Honolulu mayor’s announcement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The wedding industry says it is devastated by the mayor’s announcement because it effectively shuts down businesses that are still trying to recover.

A spokesman says this will force many of them to shut down unless they are able to get some financial help from grants.

He’s also asking that unemployment benefits that are due to expire next month be extended.

He adds that businesses should be allowed to hold large weddings by taking more safety measures.

“Why not just make it outdoor weddings?” Oahu wedding association president Joseph Esser said. “Why not mask at weddings? Why not have a 15 minute rapid COVID test prior to? Why not ask for vaccination cards? All of these things, they’re not foolproof but it can help protect these events and make them safe.”

Esser adds that this also affects businesses that depend on the wedding industry, such as hotels and restaurants.