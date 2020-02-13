Wedding bells could be delayed as Coronavirus affects wedding industry

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While the coronavirus continues to impact the health of thousands, some in the wedding industry are now saying that they’re also feeling at home.

In Bakersfield, California, co-owner of Enchanted Bridal Boutique, Angela Jourdan says that all the materials used to create dresses at her shop come directly from China.

She says the outbreak there has slowed labor and closed factories, delaying dresses for up to six weeks. This could force brides to delay their weddings for months.

“You have no travel, you have no employees to work on the gowns, [you have] no production,” said Jourdan. “Your wedding could be delayed until 2021, you could lose deposits, and so on and so forth.”

Jourdan urges brides to order their gowns quickly to avoid any significant delays.